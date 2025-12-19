The New Orleans Pelicans have needed good news beyond rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, and thankfully for their fans, got a couple of mood-boosting wins before Christmas. James Borrego reflected on the significance of the victories in the context of the team's ongoing efforts to establish a strong foundation around Zion Williamson.

While victories provide some validation, the true test lies in maintaining consistency through the rest of the season. Make no mistake; Borrego was clear that victories matter. They provide reinforcement, credibility, and belief for the young Pelicans. The interim coach was equally adamant that results cannot dictate the standards or the daily environment inside the Pelicans’ facility.

“As I've said, winning does validate,” stressed Borrego. “I don't want our gym to feel different though, whether we win or we lose. If your culture is your culture and you're about what you say you're about, it shouldn't matter the result. When we come into this gym, win or lose, the gym should feel the same way. It should feel like this, sound like this, whether we win or we lose, period.”

This win, the second against the Bulls this season, comes at a critical juncture for a Pelicans squad that has struggled mightily, enduring a seven-game losing streak before these back-to-back triumphs. Still, building an environment so consistent, so process-driven, that it becomes immune to the whiplash of an 82-game season is the best way for Borrego to win the full-time job.

“Does a win help validate what you are doing? It does. You need a little bit of that jolt. And maybe there is a little bit extra of a jolt after a win, no doubt, but I don't want that to take away from what we are trying to do day to day.”

Herein lies the delicate balance. The “jolt” of validation is welcome, but it cannot become the fuel. The real engine, Borrego argues, must be the monotonous, unglamorous work fans do not see.

“That's the process we are trying to build. It does not happen overnight.”

“I keep saying there is no fairy dust for this. You just have to keep doing it every day. And it may not happen right now, but we just keep pounding away on this rock.”

Culture, in Borrego’s view, isn’t a motivational speech or a catchy slogan; it’s the cumulative effect of countless film sessions, drills, and conversations conducted with the same energy after a 20‑point win or a 20‑point loss. It is, he believes, the only thing that can provide stability through the inevitable turbulence of an NBA season.

“Over time, your culture becomes that, and that is what allows you to get over a losing streak at times. It sustains you through the highs and lows of this NBA season. Your energy and that culture sustain you, but I'll take wins,” Borrego laughed. “Wins always help.”

For the Pelicans, a team with undeniable talent but a history of volatility, this pursuit of cultural sustainability is perhaps the most critical storyline of the season. Can they develop the daily habits that flatten the emotional peaks and valleys? Can the process truly become more important than the immediate outcome? Or will Zion Williamson move on, leaving Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen to shoulder the Crescent City's basketball burdens?

Will the gym truly feel the same after a tough loss? Will the process hold when results are scarce? If Borrego’s vision takes root, the answer will be yes. The Pelicans aren’t just building a game plan; they’re building an ecosystem meant to withstand any weather.