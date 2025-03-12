Returning from a one-game absence, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson immediately put on a show on the court on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at Smoothie King Center.

In front of over 17,000 fans inside the Pels' home arena, the former Duke Blue Devils star stitched together a triple-double performance, scoring 22 points on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting from the field, dropping 12 dimes and pulling down 10 rebounds in 33 minutes of action to help New Orleans take down James Harden and the Clippers to the tune of a 127-120 score.

Williamson is undoubtedly a talented player whose combination of explosive athleticism and size makes him a matchup problem for Pelicans opponents. His ability to stay healthy, however, has been a constant issue in his NBA career, preventing him from fully taking off into superstar status.

A healthy Zion Williamson spells trouble for Pelicans opponents

But against the Clippers, a healthy Williamson showed his superstar abilities, with the Clippers unable to slow him down. The 24-year-old Williamson had his way versus Los Angeles, especially in the second half, where he dropped 16 of his points on 6-for-8 shooting to go with nine assists and seven rebounds.

“It was a small example of it,” Williamson said during the postgame interview when asked if his second-half showing versus the Clippers was a great example of the “be Zion” mantra. “I stand on that. When I am myself, I don't feel like nobody can stop me,” the former top-pick overall in the 2019 NBA draft added.

Williamson appeared to reiterate that point in the postgame press conference.

“I don't know if that is up to me to decide. I will say, this is the best I've felt,” said the two-time NBA All-Star after being asked if he's in the best form of his career right now.

In any case, it's clear that Williamson is being productive in different areas when he's available. He entered the Clippers game with season averages of 24.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists. 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per outing while brandishing a 56.3 field goal percentage. He still lacks a reliable outside shot, but even without being a 3-point threat, Williamson can put up huge scoring numbers simply by staying true to his strengths.

With their latest win, the Pelicans improved to 18-48. They are highly unlikely to play postseason basketball but the Pels will look to sustain their momentum on Thursday against the Orlando Magic at home.