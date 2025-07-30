The Pittsburgh Pirates shocked the baseball world ahead of the MLB trade deadline, sending longtime third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds. In return, the club acquired veteran reliever Taylor Rogers, top-10 shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura, and cash considerations. But with less than 24 hours remaining until Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline, it appears Rogers isn’t staying long.

The Hayes trade marks a bold shift for a club sitting in last place in the NL Central. Though Hayes had earned a Gold Glove and was under contract through 2029, his .236 batting average and underwhelming offensive season made him expendable amid a rebuild. The deal clears nearly $35 million from the Pirates' books over the next four years, opening up future payroll flexibility.

Rogers, a 34-year-old lefty with a 2.45 ERA in 2025, was viewed by many insiders as a short-term asset. With an expiring $12 million contract, he fits the exact profile of a veteran trade chip. The southpaw is expected to be flipped to a contender by Thursday’s deadline. Clubs like the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, or Philadelphia Phillies are all in the mix for high-leverage bullpen help, and Rogers offers proven postseason reliability.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and posted the news, describing Pittsburgh's strategy with precision as the deadline nears.

“The Pirates have traded 1 LH reliever, Caleb Ferguson, to the Mariners and the 1 they acquired today from the Reds as part of the package for Ke'Bryan Hayes, Taylor Rogers, probably will be redirected somewhere before 6pm tomorrow.”

As for the long-term return, Stafura may be the real prize. The 20-year-old shortstop, ranked ninth in the Reds’ farm system by MLB Pipeline, brings above-average tools and long-term upside. Though he's a few years away from MLB action, Stafura slots into a growing prospect pool as Pittsburgh looks ahead to 2026 and beyond.

Despite a recent 7-3 stretch, the club sits 18 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. They own one of the NL’s worst records and lack the depth to compete in 2025. Trading Hayes—while unpopular—aligns with a larger strategy under GM Ben Cherington. This deadline has been less about 2025 and more about clearing salary and gathering controllable talent.

Expect more movement before Thursday’s deadline. With Rogers almost certainly on the move again, the trade deadline is now a chance for Pittsburgh to double their return. As they lean further into a youth movement behind Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz, the club’s front office is signaling a full reset aimed at long-term success.