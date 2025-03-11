ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Clippers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Pelicans Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

New Orleans Pelicans: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ClipperVision, Gulf Coast Sports Entertainment Network

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers just finished up a mini three-game home stand. They were able to win all three games, and they did it with some good defense. In those three games, the Clippers allowed 115, 95, and 110 points. The 110 points allowed included overtime, though. On the season, Los Angeles allows 108.7 points per game, which is the fourth-best in the NBA. This defensive play is a big reason why the Clippers are over .500. If Los Angeles can keep up their excellent play on the defensive end of the court, they will be able to cover this spread on the road.

New Orleans has lost their last four games. Only one of those games has been particularly close. The other three had point differentials of 21, 12, and 29 points. A big reason for this is the Pelicans score the ninth-fewest points in the NBA while allowing fifth-most. New Orleans has second-worst point differential because of that. The Clippers have to do their best to take advantage of this. If Los Angeles can keep up their good defense and score a little bit above their average, they will cover this spread with ease against a Western Conference opponent.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

New Orleans kept their first game with the Clippers close. They allowed 116 points, but they scored 113 of their own. In the game, the Pelicans were able to shoot over 50 percent from the field. They also made 18 threes, and finished with 30 assists. Offensively, it was one of the Pelicans better games this season. On defense, New Orleans forced 16 turnovers, and kept the Clippers under 50 percent shooting. They did allow the Clippers to shoot 27 free throws, so they will have to be more disciplined Tuesday night. If the Pelicans can have a similar game, they will be able to cover this spread.

The Pelicans are a better team at home this season. 11 of their 17 wins have come in New Orleans, so they are a better basketball team in front of their home crowd. The Clippers, on the other hand, hate traveling. They have won just 13 games on the road, and they score under 110 points per game in away games. They also allow more points per game in those road games. New Orleans has to take advantage of the Clippers rough play on the road. If they can do that, there is a chance for them to cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are the better team here. They are also playing much better than the Pelicans at the moment. The spread is 7, but I think Los Angeles is more than capable of covering it. I will take the Clippers to not only win, but cover the spread on Tuesday night on the road.

Final Clippers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Clippers -7 (-110)