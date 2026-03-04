New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has opened up about the challenges in his career, particularly his multiple injuries and the criticisms about his weight.

While he is one of the best players in the NBA, Williamson has struggled to stay on the court due to health issues. In an interview with ESPN, he admitted he was deeply frustrated when he sat out his third season because of a broken foot, and people blamed his weight.

Instead of sympathizing with the 25-year-old star, who's dealing with a tweaked ankle, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called him a “food addict.” He also claimed that the Pelicans “encouraged” him to “get on the a**” of Williamson about his weight.

In response, the Pelicans posted on X a video of Smith's popular bloopers, adding the caption, “Stick to solitaire, Stephen.” Bonus points for the smooth alliteration.

Of course, Smith did not hide his fury and threatened the Pelicans.

“Pulling out stuff from a decade, two decades, three decades ago? No problem. See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake. Remember one thing: YOU ASKED FOR THIS!” wrote the 58-year-old analyst.

Pulling out stuff from a decade, two decades, three decades ago, ???? No problem. See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake. Remember one thing: YOU ASKED FOR THiS!!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 3, 2026

The moment that Smith does not respond to a jab is the moment that the world's most esteemed historians will write about.

The Pelicans, however, were not done, posting a GIF of Smith's former partner, Max Xellerman.

Smith has been repeatedly involved in much-publicized spats, including the one he had with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James last season. James even confronted Smith during a game, with the latter later calling the move “weak.”

Smith has often defended his role as a member of the media, and it looks like he will be taking out the same card with the Pelicans. No, he cannot use it on solitaire.