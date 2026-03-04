When the wildly optimistic Zion Williamson limped off the court in Utah with yet another ankle injury, the familiar dread that has shadowed his career resurfaced. Another setback leading to lost games. Another storyline about availability, another reason to worry for the New Orleans Pelicans. Fortunately, Kris Chrisp, Williamson's personal trainer, moved quickly to assure fans that the All-Star forward's latest injury is just a blip unworthy of much media scrutiny.

Chrisp has been doing double duty as a PR champion as well as training the 25-year-old phenom, posting a quick calming message to the fans soon after Williamson went down.

“In the past, this became a two-week story,” he said. “This year, it's just one game and then back to work. That's growth. Availability is not luck; it's the result of intentional preparation and the discipline to maintain consistency.”

As for sitting out against the Clippers?

“Precautionary decision. We’re not chasing streaks. We’re building longevity. That’s the standard. See y’all soon.”

The value of a good public relations reply cannot be understated. Pushing back against the negative narratives before they could take hold with some straightforward answers kept fans on Williamson's side, going solely on social media posts. It's something many have suggested over the years.

Thankfully for the fans still invested after years in the dark, Williamson finally felt comfortable stepping into the spotlight to address the situation head-on.

“I did look in the mirror,” Williamson told ESPN. “It was ‘Am I doing what I need to do to stay on the court?' Even if I felt like I was doing enough, there was more I could be doing. My trainer Kris is always putting me on game to different things and recovery methods.”

Even broadcaster Antonio Daniels had to spread the appreciationfor Williamson and Chrisp's work while on the road.

“It's a lot of people that deserve credit for…34 games. First, you give credit to the New Orleans Pelicans' performance staff, but also Kris Chrisp, who is Zion's personal trainer,” Daniels explained. “They have been doing a great job physically and mentally. You see it playing itself out between the four lines. (Williamson) being available, him being active, him being impactful, is a beautiful thing.”

For a player whose career has often been defined as much by injuries as highlights, even a one-game absence can up the anxiety levels. This time, however, those closest to Zion Williamson insist the situation is under control and far from becoming another prolonged saga for the Pelicans.