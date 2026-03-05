The New Orleans Pelicans will play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III are among the Pelicans dealing with injuries, so are they playing tonight?

Williamson is battling a right ankle sprain, while Murphy is dealing with a neck spasm. Here's everything we know about Williamson and Murphy's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Kings.

Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III's injury statuses vs. Kings

Williamson and Murphy are both currently listed as questionable to play on the NBA injury report.

Both the Pelicans and Kings have struggled this season. New Orleans is 19-44 and in 13th place in the Western Conference standings, while Sacramento's 14-49 record has the team sitting in last place in the West.

The Kings are currently without stars such as Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis due to injuries. Williamson and Murphy's final injury statuses will go a long way toward determining the outcome of Thursday's game.

When it comes to the question of if Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III are playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is maybe.

Pelicans' injury report

The Pelicans have six players listed on the injury report for Thursday night's game.

Zion Williamson (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Trey Murphy III (neck spasm): Questionable

Dejounte Murray (return to competition reconditioning): Out

Trey Alexander (G League two-way): Out

Hunter Dickinson (G League two-way): Out

Josh Oduro (G League two-way): Out

Kings' injury report

The Kings have five players listed on the injury report.