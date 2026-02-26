Kicker Brandon Aubrey is in the middle of contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. However, there was an alleged leak regarding the talks he's having with the franchise. On Wednesday, Aubrey's agent shared a post on social media calling out the “misinformation” being spread around the league.

Todd France, who is Brandon Aubrey's agent, posted a video of the Cowboys' team bus at the NFL Combine on Instagram. He shared a caption that blasted the NFL Combine as a place that allows for “misinformation” to live, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“The NFL Combine…where misinformation spreads like wildfire. Looking forward to my meeting with the Cowboys on the bus.”

#Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey’s agent, Todd France, posted this in response to the recent leaks on their negotiations: “The NFL Combine…where misinformation spreads like wildfire. Looking forward to my meeting with the Cowboys on the bus. #Aubrey🤔” pic.twitter.com/d0zsdNGHfS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 26, 2026

Rumors suggest that Brandon Aubrey and his agent are seeking a contract paying him $10 million annually. If the leaks are true, which Todd France seems to be indicating are not, then that deal would make Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the league. Negotiations are still in progress, so only time will tell what kind of contract he ends up signing.

Aubrey, who turns 31 in March, just finished his third season in the NFL. He's been the go-to kicker for Dallas since 2023 and has been a consistent option for the club. Brandon Aubrey ended the 2025-26 campaign with an 85.7% field goal percentage while also hitting 97.9% of his PAT attempts.

The third-year veteran is known for his big leg. He's hit at least one field goal from 60-yards or more in each season of his career so far. His longest field goal recorded in the most recent season was from 64 yards out.