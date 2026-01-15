The comparisons come with an obvious caveat. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is a two-time NBA MVP, a championship centerpiece, and one of the most distinctive offensive engines the league has ever seen. Derik Queen is a rookie still learning how to impose himself consistently at the professional level. And yet, inside the New Orleans Pelicans’ practice facility, one specific parallel keeps surfacing.

Fans and foes alike see it too, often. Queen's passing changes the geometry and psychology of a game.

“(The passing) opens up your offense so much,” Borrego began. “They've got to account for other guys on the floor, and it creates a spirit of unselfishness and creativity on the weak side. When you have someone who can pass like (Queen), there's a creativity in what guys can do off the ball. The offense is less predictable, and teams that play off-ball with more of a Jokic-type player, you're very unpredictable with how you play.”

While Queen is far from matching Jokic's overall skill set, it is something the Pelicans can build on.

Article Continues Below

Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson have posted better stats since getting to play with Queen consistently.

“With guys like (Jokic and Queen), you're just making reads, and it's tough to scout,” explained Borrego. “It adds another dimension and layer to our offense, number one. Then it creates a spirit of unselfishness. When one guy is willing to pass like that, the next guy is willing to pass more. What we are trying to do here is build a spirit of unselfishness and ball movement. When you have someone who does it at such a high level, it really raises the bar as far as moving the ball and trusting one another. That's what (Queen) does for us.”

This philosophy aligns with how Jokic has elevated the Nuggets since his debut in 2015. Queen's court vision allows the Pelicans to operate with a level of unpredictability that few teams can replicate. When a center can thread passes to cutters, hit shooters in rhythm or find open teammates from the high post, defenses are forced to make impossible choices. Do they send help and risk leaving shooters open? Do they stay home and allow Queen to make the easier read? There's rarely a right answer.

Well, for opponents. Borrego's decision is straightforward. Play off of Derik Queen more often to close out a chaotic rookie season. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III seem to like that plan better than anything else trotted out over the past five seasons, judging by their production.