The New York Knicks are pretty obviously in need of something. They recently dropped a game to the Sacramento Kings 112-101—a game in which a lack of effort was a clear reason for their loss.

Granted, Jalen Brunson played only five minutes due to an ankle injury suffered early in the first quarter, but the Knicks should have been more competitive. And while a lack of effort is the headline, the team needs to bolster its front court and potentially add depth elsewhere, too.

So, how can the Knicks address their deficiencies? The trade deadline is just a few short weeks away. New York, like many other teams, is probably working the phones to understand who's available and who opposing teams might be interested on their roster.

To begin with, the Knicks will reportedly consider trading second-year forward Pacome Dadiet. They will also look to move on from Guerschon Yabusele. Both players have underwhelmed so far this season.

That being said, what New York can return for one or both is very much in question. They very well may need to include draft capital to sweeten a deal. But the approximately $8.3 million the two players combine to make can probably return something of value—preferably a front court player.

One additional note, New York is unable to take back more money than it sends out as a first apron team. It is also approximately $150,000 from the second apron. Still, a few creative options exist, assuming New York wants to make a minor upgrade.

Adding Chris Boucher could be exactly what Knicks need

Before we get too far, let's state the obvious. A deal between the Boston Celtics and Knicks is unlikely, especially given how well the Celtics have played without Jayson Tatum. Boucher has been relegated to a smaller role than he's used to since joining Boston last offseason, and his $3.3 million expiring deal is more than manageable.

Trading for Boucher, who fits what the Knicks need in terms of defense and energy, likely requires a third team as moving Boucher would be a means for the Celtics to cut salary. If sending out Dadiet, salary filler, and a second-round pick gets it done, the Knicks should seriously consider this.

Ousmane Dieng would be an interesting short-term rental

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be looking to move Ousmane Dieng, according to ESPN. If that's the case, the Knicks should at least see what it would cost to pry him away.

Dieng's opportunities have been limited on an incredibly deep Thunder team, but he's shown flashes when given an opportunity. For example, Dieng is averaging 8.8 points in 16.8 minutes in the past four games in which he's appeared–which happen to date back to early December.

Dieng's length and athleticism make the idea of taking a flier on him at least palatable. He's shown good instincts and an ability to move his feet. He obviously needs to bulk up, but he's still only 22 years old.

Dieng is due for an extension after this season. And that could mean the Knicks either lose him for nothing or pay up to keep him. But that's more than worth it if he helps secure the team a championship. Ultimately, Dieng is probably a worse fit than Boucher, but he might be able to play a more consistent role than Yabusele, and he would almost certainly be more impactful than Dadiet.

Marvin Bagley III could add important depth

This is not the first time ClutchPoints has mentioned Marvin Bagley as a potential Knicks' trade target—and who knows if there is any real interest. But Bagley checks a lot of boxes.

At 6-foot-10, he's big enough to play center. He scores and rebounds the ball well enough, averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in only 19.4 minutes of action. But Bagley is not an ideal fit, especially alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. A Towns and Bagley front court would struggle to get stops on the defensive end.

Still, adding Bagley could provide an occasional spark. And playing him in spot minutes alongside Mitchell Robinson could work, especially considering Bagley's improved 3-point shooting this season (41.2% on 0.5 attempts per game). While less-than-ideal, Bagley represents another player who could play a regular role in the team's rotation. That's more than Dadiet or Yabusele are doing at present.

The Knicks should seriously consider making a move of some sort. They could use some help up front, and a spark would pretty clearly be welcomed. Who they're ultimately able to add is the biggest question around the team for the next few weeks, and what they can get done could very possibly dictate what they're able to accomplish in the 2026 playoffs.