The only real concern Seattle Mariners fans had regarding the World Baseball Classic centered around injuries. Following a momentous trip to the American League Championship Series, people did not expect any lingering tension to follow the club into the 2026 regular season. Alas, the M's and anxiety are an inseparable pair. Perhaps Randy Arozarena can allay concerns about handshake-gate.

Social media exploded after AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh refused to shake his Seattle teammate's hand during a WBC clash between the United States and Mexico this past Monday. And so did Arozarena, or at least that's how it appeared. The two-time All-Star outfielder spewed a profanity-laced rant following the exchange, leaving fans to wonder if he was truly offended or just joking around. After he declined to speak further on the matter, speculation ran rampant.

Raleigh downplayed the situation. He referred to Arozarena as family and revealed that they talked things over following the viral moment, but fans still want to hear from the other party involved. And now they have.

“We didn’t get the results we wanted with Team Mexico, but I’m glad to be back in camp with my teammates,” Randy Arozarena said in a statement released through the M's, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. “The WBC is behind us now, and I don’t want anything to take away from the Mariners. I’m focused on the season and helping this team compete for a World Series.”

Article Continues Below

Mariners must stay focused

Sometimes, the mere inclusion of a statement can produce even more uneasiness. The fact that Arozarena had to address something that many people initially brushed off only shines a brighter light on the handshake snub. If the 2020 ALCS MVP had chosen to clarify his remarks or reassured fans in a more direct way, then the story would possibly lose steam.

As it stands, there is copious chatter surrounding the relationship between Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena. Though, a hot start to the season and a couple of warm dugout embraces is likely all it will take to dispel public apprehension. The Mariners' quest for a first-ever championship deserves to be the headline-generator.