The New York Knicks are back from the All-Star break, and their first challenge will be against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. The last time these two saw each other, the Knicks didn't have their best showing and lost 118-80. This time might be a little different as they'll be at home, and they'll have more players available in this matchup, one that includes Karl-Anthony Towns.

There is one player on the injury report who has been key for the Knicks this season, and it's OG Anunoby. He's listed on the injury report with a right toe/toe avulsion, and it's uncertain if he'll suit up against the Pistons.

Here is his status going into the game.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

OG Anunoby's injury status vs. Pistons

Anunoby is listed as questionable against the Pistons, which means there is a chance that he plays. He did practice a day before the game, and he revealed that there was pain as his toenail was completely removed.

Article Continues Below

“There's a lot of pain. It's an open wound,” said Anunoby, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Hopefully, the injury doesn't limit much of what Anunoby wants to do on the floor, and the Knicks may manage his minutes if he decides to play. Anunoby's greatest strength is his defense, and he usually guards one of the better perimeter players on the opposing team. If he can't do that to the best of his ability, the Knicks may bring him back slowly.

Luckily for the Knicks, they have Mikal Bridges, who is also a good perimeter defender and can fill that role for Anunoby.

It doesn't sound like an injury that should hold Anunoby back for an extended time, and if he can play, he may be a full go.