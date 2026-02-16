The New York Knicks were well-represented in this year's All-Star Game, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns suiting up for Team Stripes and Team World, respectively.

In the end, none of them won the trophy, as Team Stars conquered the mini-tournament. It was the young guns, including Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, who shone the brightest at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Edwards was named All-Star Game MVP, while Wembanyama almost single-handedly carried Team World. Edwards acknowledged Wembanyama for setting the tone in the midseason spectacle, and Brunson agreed.

“I think Wemby’s a leader. The way he carried himself is fantastic for this game. I think he’s done a great job, and you see what his impact is on and off the court around this game. So he's doing what he does,” said Brunson.

The 22-year-old Wembanyama, who played in his second straight All-Star Game, tallied 33 points on 10-of-13 shooting, eight rebounds, and two blocks in two games, although they lost both of them.

For his part, the 29-year-old Brunson had 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals in three games.

Even before the much-anticipated contest, Wembanyama made it clear that he doesn’t see it as a relaxed exhibition, stressing the need to play hard to compete.

Team World still had a chance to advance to the final, but Wembanyama missed the three-pointer that would have sent the game against Team Stripes into overtime.

Meanwhile, Brunson and the Knicks will return to action on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons.