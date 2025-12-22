The New York Knicks needed a statement after the 116–107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jalen Brunson turned the response into a historic night. In a 132–125 over the Miami Heat, Brunson poured in 47 points to tie Bernard King for the most 45-point games in franchise history. The Knicks fed off his rhythm and the Heat kept pushing. Under the lights, Brunson stayed calm, precise, and relentless, turning pressure into points and belief into control.

The scoring came from everywhere. Pull-ups in rhythm. Hard drives through contact. Deep threes without hesitation. Brunson shot 15-of-26 from the field and 6-of-13 from three. He added eight assists and finished with an astonishing zero turnovers. No wasted possessions. No panic. Every read arrived on time. Each answer landed just when the Heat threatened to tilt the floor. The crowd roared as the margin held.

History echoes, the present takes shape for the Knicks

Tying Bernard King carries weight with the Knicks. King’s legacy still defines scoring greatness, especially his unforgettable Texas road trip in 1984. On January 31, he dropped 50 points on 20-of-30 shooting in a Knicks win over the San Antonio Spurs. One night later, he followed with another 50 against the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the first player since Rick Barry to post back-to-back 50-point games while setting a Reunion Arena scoring record. That stretch became part of Knicks lore.

Jalen Brunson’s night reflected that Knicks lineage through control rather than chaos. This season, through 25 games, he’s averaging 28.4 points in 35.1 minutes while shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from deep, and 83.6 percent at the line. He also delivers 6.5 assists against just 2.2 turnovers. Structure follows him. Confidence spreads.

Across 512 career games, Brunson averages 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. What’s changed is authority. Against the Heat, he dictated pace and closed with purpose. If this is Brunson’s baseline, King's record no longer stands as a barrier but as a horizon. It isn’t a matter of if it falls, only when the moment chooses him. So when that night arrives, will Madison Square Garden be ready for what comes next?