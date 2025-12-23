As New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was unguardable in the team's 132-125 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night, there is no doubt that fans are looking to see him build off that great outing. After Brunson's record-making performance with the Knicks was grand, fans will have to wait to see him play.

Brunson will be out for Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with what is being described as “right ankle injury management,” per New York's injury report by the NBA.

New York head coach Mike Brown even tried to limit Brunson's minutes in the win over Miami, but with the game being back-and-forth, he made an audible with the star playing great, scoring a season-high 47 points, as he was in the game for 38 minutes.

“You try to sit ’em as long as you can,” Brown said, according to The New York Post. “But if you feel the game slipping, it’s my job to help us win in the best way possible.”

Averaging a bit over 35 minutes per game, it is a tad higher than what Brown has had as the goal, which is 34, though one could figure out how tough it would be to manage with how crucial a player he is for the Knicks. However, the last nine games have seen Brunson play up to 37 minutes per game, even playing 41 in the NBA Cup Final.

“I want to play,” Brunson said Sunday to the media. “But if Mike [Brown] wants to do something, then obviously, we’ll talk about it. I have utmost faith and confidence in him. But obviously, when I’m out there, I want to play.”

Besides Brunson, OG Anunoby will also miss Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves with left ankle soreness, as New York is 20-8, which puts them second in the Eastern Conference.