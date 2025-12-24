The New York Knicks leaned on unexpected depth Tuesday night, as rookie guard Tyler Kolek delivered a breakthrough performance in his first NBA start. With the Knicks dealing with significant backcourt injuries, Kolek stepped into an expanded role and produced a new career high vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The start for Kolek came out of necessity. Superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Landry Shamet were all sidelined, forcing head coach Mike Brown to elevate the guard into the starting lineup. Although drafted in 2024, the former Marquette standout is still considered a rookie due to limited NBA action last season, and the move paid dividends as he controlled tempo, attacked mismatches, and kept the offense organized despite the unfamiliar role.

Kolek’s stat line reflected his all-around impact and reinforced the Knicks rookie performance narrative that has followed him throughout December. The second-round pick played with poise, rebounded aggressively for his position, and created opportunities for teammates while shouldering increased offensive responsibility.

KnickMuse took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, posting the guard’s final numbers from his first professional start.

“Tyler Kolek in his first NBA start:

20 Points (41% FG)

11 Rebounds

8 Assists

3 Steals”

The performance came despite a difficult matchup and a challenging outcome. The Timberwolves pulled away late behind a dominant night from Karl-Anthony Towns, handing the Knicks a 115-104 loss. Still, Kolek’s showing stood out as one of the few positives for a short-handed rotation.

Beyond the box score, the performance reinforced New York’s confidence in its developmental pipeline. Kolek had already flashed playmaking ability off the bench, and his first NBA start further showed he can steady the offense when injuries disrupt the backcourt. As the Knicks navigate roster absences, his emergence adds short-term reliability and long-term upside to the rotation.