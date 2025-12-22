After leading his team to a 125-132 win against the Miami Heat, New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson was in a great mood. Getting back into the win column after a 116-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers has a way of brightening a player's mood, especially after dropping a season-high 47 points. However, Brunson had added motivation when he met someone, which happened before Sunday's win, when the All-Star guard made a lucky fan's day.

Brunson greeted a young fan before Sunday's Knicks victory against the Heat, per Mr. BuckBuck's X, formerly Twitter.

“Jalen Brunson surprised one of his biggest fans before dropping a season high 47 against the Heat,” the post read.

"Jalen Brunson surprised one of his biggest fans before dropping a season high 47 against the Heat"

Then, Brunson netted 47 points on 15-of-26 attempts, including 6-for-13 from deep. He also finished a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line, and with eight assists, and three rebounds. Mikal Bridges added 24 points, including six threes, and OG Anunoby contributed 18 points and three assists.

Knicks' Jalen Brunson gives advice to helpless defenders

While Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson dismissed foul-baiting allegations, he offered advice to NBA guards who fall victim to a foul-baiter's tactics. For Brunson, defense boils down to discipline, as some fall into the foul-baiting traps set by savvy scoring guards.

However, Brunson doesn't consider himself to be one of them, he said, per The Underground Lounge podcast.

“I'm not a foul baiter,” Brunson said. “I just play by the rules. Be disciplined on defense. Don't reach.”

"I'm not a foul baiter. I just play by the rules. Be discipline on defense. Don't reach." Knicks star Jalen Brunson on his style of play

Brunson turned in his second 40+ point performance of the month, as his offensive production has spiked amid December. He's averaging 30.3 points on 49% shooting, including 38% from deep, 7.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds throughout his last 10 games this season.