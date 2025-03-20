The New York Knicks have been one of the better teams in the NBA and have championship aspirations this year. Those hopes almost fell out the window completely on Wednesday when big man Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to suffer a hand injury.

The Knicks were already having a rough night, trailing the San Antonio Spurs by double digits almost throughout. Midway through the second quarter, it appeared like it was about to get worse.

With the Knicks trailing 52-33, Towns attempted a jump hook. When he came down, he could be seen grabbing at his left hand, wincing in pain. He left the game shortly thereafter and headed for the locker room, still holding that hand.

Needless to say, Knicks fans were likely holding their collective breaths.

The Knicks are already without star point guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson suffered an ankle injury during an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers recently. He is expected to be sidelined for at least a couple more weeks.

Back to Wednesday, though. Spurs youngster Blake Wesley takes a swipe looking for a steal. The pain may stem from that. But thankfully, all of New York can breathe a sigh of relief. Towns re-entered the game shortly after a brief stint in the locker room.

His return also seemed to have given the Knicks a little juice. The Knickerbockers managed to climb back into the game, with Towns leading the way.

The five-time All-Star leads all scorers with 24 points as of this writing. He has also chipped in four rebounds, an assist and a steal. New York managed to cut the deficit that was once 27 all the way down to eight during the third quarter.

However, the Spurs have managed to push the lead back to 15 late in the third.