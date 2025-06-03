The New York Knicks made waves across the NBA this week—but not for a reason most Knicks fans expected. In a move that stunned both the basketball world and the fanbase itself, head coach Tom Thibodeau was fired just days after leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals—their deepest postseason run in more than two decades.

The decision to part ways with Thibodeau despite back-to-back 50-win seasons immediately sent shockwaves across the league. During his five-year tenure, Thibodeau compiled a .565 win percentage and brought the franchise from irrelevance to contention. Many around the league questioned whether the Knicks coaching change was based on long-term vision or short-term restlessness.

One of the most emotional responses came from former Knicks forward Charles Oakley, who learned of the decision in real time during an interview with News10NBC’s Mat Mlodzinski. Oakley, a cornerstone of the 1990s Knicks identity, couldn’t hide his disappointment.

"I don't know who is gonna do a better job." "That's sad news, I like Thibs."

“Yeah, that’s heartbreaking. I mean, for what he’s brought to the team over the last five years—holding guys accountable—I don’t know who could’ve done a better job.”

Oakley went on to defend Thibodeau’s old-school coaching style, emphasizing the importance of structure over popularity.

“I get it, everybody wants to go young or hire a friend of the players. But you need someone who can teach. You don’t need to be friends all the time… That’s sad news. I like Thibodeau. He’s a good guy.”

The former All-Star also reflected on Thibodeau’s tenure and the challenges of coaching in New York. He said the criticism over rotations and minutes distribution was often overblown.

“Those guys had him all year. He was there for them. They were there for him. It’s a sad day. I don’t know who they think they’re going to get that’s better.”

Oakley’s passionate reaction highlights growing concerns about the Knicks’ coaching change and its long-term implications. While Thibodeau’s defensive philosophy and gritty culture revived the franchise, the Knicks now face uncertainty.

If the next hire fails to maintain momentum, the Knicks may find themselves back at square one. Whether this move leads to growth or regression, one thing is clear, the legacy Thibodeau leaves behind in New York will not be easy to replace.