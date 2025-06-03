The New York Knicks saw their season come to a close over the weekend when they lost in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks had a good run, but they came up short with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. Then on Tuesday, the Knicks made the surprising decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau did a good job getting the Knicks back to being a contender, and he took the team to the playoffs in four out of five seasons. A lot of people in the NBA world are wondering why he was fired, and Magic Johnson is one of them.

Tom Thibodeau getting fired has sparked a ton of reactions from the NBA world, and a lot of people are shocked by the decision given the success that the Knicks have had. After all, this is the deepest run that they've been on since Thibodeau was hired.

“WOW WOW WOW,” Magic Johnson said in a post. “I can’t believe the NY Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was fired today after leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals! The biggest question is why was he fired? Now, who will be the next coach of the Knicks?”

Thibodeau came to the Knicks back in 2020, and he led the team to the playoffs during his first season. They lost in the first round, and then they failed to qualify the next season. However, New York has taken significant strides since then.

Article Continues Below

Before this season, the Knicks had made it to the conference semifinals in each of the last two years. They weren't able to get over the hump until this year, however.

With Thibodeau leading the way, the Knicks took down the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this season, and then they knocked off the defending champs in the second round. The Boston Celtics were expected to cruise past New York, but the Knicks had other plans.

The Knicks ended up coming up just short of the NBA Finals after losing to the Indiana Pacers, but this was the first time that the team made the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. Apparently that wasn't good enough for the Knicks, and they fired Tom Thibodeau. A coaching search in New York is now underway.