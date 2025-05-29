The New York Knicks are currently gearing up for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs the Indiana Pacers, in which they will try to stave off elimination in front of the home fans. New York fell down 3-1 in this series with a rough loss in Tuesday's Game 4, and now they have their backs up against the wall with a Finals spot hanging in the balance.

During the two games in Indiana, head coach Tom Thibodeau made some adjustments to the lineup, playing bench players like Landry Shamet and Delon Wright and removing Cam Payne from the rotation.

However, recently, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took to his own podcast, produced by The Volume and iHeartPodcasts, to express why he still thinks the Knicks haven't made adequate changes.

“It gets to a point to where you have to try different things, like you keep doing what you're doing, you're going to keep getting what you're getting,” said Green. “So when I when I take a step back and I look at the Knicks team, like they made substitution adjustments, but outside of that they haven't made many adjustments this series, offensively or defensively. Like I don't see many adjustments that they've made.”

Some adjustments Green suggested including playing more through Karl-Anthony Towns in the post on offense as well as helping less on Tyrese Haliburton defensively.

Do or die time for the Knicks

Many Knicks fans assumed that the hard part was already over when the team beat the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs, at which point an appearance in the NBA Finals appeared to be on the horizon.

However, the Knicks choked Game 1 vs the Pacers away in epic fashion and went on to lose two of the next three, putting themselves in a hole from which only 13 teams in NBA history have come back.

Of course, this New York team has shown resilience throughout this playoff, and perhaps the staff will try to implement some of the suggestions that Green mentioned on his show.

In any case, Game 5 of Knicks vs Pacers is slated for Thursday evening at 8:30 PM ET from Madison Square Garden.