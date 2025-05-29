The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are set to play in a crucial Game 5, which will be big for both teams. For the Pacers, they can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win, and the way they've already shown twice this series is that they can win on the road. For the Knicks, it's do or die, and a win can extend their series and give them more of a chance to make it competitive, as they're currently down 3-1.

Both teams have key players on the injury report, which could affect the outcome of the series depending on their status. Karl-Anthony Towns suffered an injury late in Game 4 and is listed on the injury report with a left knee contusion. Aaron Nesmith injured himself in Game 3, but he was able to return to the game, also play in Game 4. He's currently listed on the injury report with a right ankle sprain.

Either team not having these players would be a big deal, and in a game with this much importance, it wouldn't be a surprise if they fought through the pain.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status vs. Pacers

Towns is listed as questionable, and it's certain how serious his injury is. He brushed off the injury after Game 4 and focused on what the Knicks should have done to win.

“I'm only thinking about the loss,” Towns said. “I'm not thinking about that right now. It's disappointing when you don't get a win and we didn't do enough to get the job done tonight.”

Article Continues Below

Towns has been key for the Knicks this season and has been one of the biggest reasons they've made it this far. Not having him will be rough for the Knicks' offense, as Towns can stretch the floor and drive in the paint.

Aaron Nesmith's injury status

Nesmith is also listed as questionable, but it seems like he has a good chance of playing, especially after suiting up for Game 4. He's been the main defender on Jalen Brunson all series, and he's had some big moments, including getting hot late in Game 1 to help the Pacers win the game.

The Pacers have shown that team ball is their key ingredient, and Nesmith has been one of the players to help them get over the top.

Besides Nesmith, Isaiah Jackson is on the injury report and listed as out with a right Achilles tendon tear.