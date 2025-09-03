France dealt host nation Poland its first loss in the EuroBasket, 83-76, at Spodek Arena on Tuesday, with New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele leading the way.

Yabusele was nearly unstoppable, using his heft and strength on his way to a game-high 36 points. It was also his career-high for France since being tapped to don the national colors at the youth level in 2013. He beat his previous career-best of 22 points, which he also scored against Poland in the semifinals of the EuroBasket in 2022.

The 29-year-old Yabusele, who was acquired by the Knicks this offseason, shot 12-of-20 from the field, including 6-of-12 from three-point distance, showing off his improved outside shooting. He also added six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, as France improved to 3-1 to tie Poland and Israel atop Group D.

He also achieved a personal milestone by tying NBA icon Tony Parker and team legend Herve Dubuisson for the third-highest scoring output by a player from France in the EuroBasket.

Parker, a two-time top scorer in the EuroBasket, exploded for 36 points in 2007 as the Les Bleus beat Italy. Dubuisson, meanwhile, scored 36 markers in 1987 in France's game versus Israel.

Yabusele has been a fixture for France in international competitions, helping his country to a runner-up finish in the EuroBasket in 2022 and two silver medals as well in the Summer Olympics in 2020 and 2024.

He almost singlehandedly carried France, which only had three players in double-digit scoring, against Poland. Former Phoenix Suns guard Elie Okobo chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists.

“We reacted pretty well. It was an intense game. They gave us a hard time tonight, but we were able to compete at a high level. We made fewer mistakes than the other day. We ended up getting a win, and that's what matters the most,” said Okobo, who also sank the dagger three-pointer, in a report from FIBA.

France is looking for its second title in the EuroBasket after winning it in 2013 behind Parker's MVP campaign.