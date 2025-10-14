The New York Knicks have until Saturday, October 18, to finalize their roster. It's their last opportunity ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season to waive players on non-guaranteed contracts without penalty.

The Knicks signed veterans Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, and Garrison Mathews to non-guaranteed deals in early September. At the time, it was reported that both Brogdon and Shamet had other offers, but opted for New York. Other sources backed up reporting that league expectations were for both veterans to make the roster.

The Knicks would need to clear up a roster spot to keep both Shamet and Brogdon. One player rumored to be dealt in a “corresponding move” is Pacôme Dadiet. The 20-year-old is entering his second season, having played just 111 minutes across 18 games as a rookie. Dadiet has been the subject of trade discussions with other teams, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Ahead of Monday night's game against the Washington Wizards, Knicks head coach Mike Brown was asked about Dadiet's development. The veteran coach shared what has impressed him most thus far, and the list wasn't short.

“You see a lot of good things. You see he can run, you see he can cut, he's big…so he does a pretty good job of finishing, and you know, he can shoot the basketball. You couple that with his ability to play defense and you have a pretty good young prospect, especially for his age,” Brown declared pregame.

The Knicks' new coach was also asked about how he's already challenged Dadiet in their time together. Brown spoke to the importance of the young wing learning how to make the most of his physical tools. Dadiet measured in at 6-foot-7.75 before the 2024 NBA Draft, with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and almost 9-foot standing reach to boot.

How Mike Brown thinks Pacôme Dadiet can ‘speed up' development

Brown wants the French wing to put his size to use on the floor. The measurements are admirable on paper, but what matters most about physical tools is the extent to which they are functional.

“He's just got to continue to understand how big he is…he's long,” Brown noted of Dadiet's frame. “He's a big wing, and, at times, he doesn't utilize it. We always talk about playing big, playing big, playing big, and he doesn't utilize it all the time, that's just, you know, being young.”

It isn't just on the court that Brown wants Dadiet to make his presence more noticeable. It's also in the locker room, in huddles, and more.

“At times, he's a little quiet because he's young and he's unsure, at times, of what he should be saying or doing, “Brown said. “And so we keep trying to throw him in the fire as much as possible; it's something that I like to do.”

Brown left things open regarding Dadiet's role. He's likely aware of the chances that the 20-year-old is dealt ahead of the season. He told reporters that he ‘doesn't know' how many minutes the Frenchman will play per game. After Monday night's game against the Wizards, the coach mentioned the G-League as a good option for Dadiet to get consistent playing time.

Brown was clear, however, about what he thinks of the lanky young wing's potential. Before the game, he spoke highly of the chances that Dadiet sticks around at the NBA level.

“He definitely has a chance to be a player in this league for a long time,” Brown opined. “You want to help try to speed that development up.”

Dadiet recorded eight points and six rebounds in 25 minutes in a 120-103 loss to Washington. Brown spoke with reporters after the game about all of his young players' tendency to hold onto the ball for too long, adding that Dadiet struggled with bouts of that.

He also reaffirmed his belief in Dadiet's ceiling.

“He's a really young guy,” Brown noted. “He's got a chance to be really, really good, especially with his size.”