Mikal Bridges is heading into his eighth year in the NBA. He just signed an extension with the New York Knicks through 2029 with a player option for 2030.

The 29-year-old wing provides value in various ways, from his ‘iron man' streak to his length, shooting ability, and defensive versatility. Bridges earned a reputation as a multifaceted contributor during his time with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. But he says he has gotten an opportunity with the Knicks that he hasn't truly experienced before.

“I think, just, throughout my years in Phoenix, really didn't have rookies that much. So even as years moved on, I was still kind of, like, the youngest,” Bridges said at media day on Tuesday.

The Villanova product joined the Suns as part of the same draft class as DeAndre Ayton in 2018. The Suns did add six rookies in the next two drafts. But one, Cam Johnson, was older than Bridges. The other three were no more than one year younger. The Knicks drafted four rookies last offseason and added an intriguing prospect in this year's second round.

Bridges explained that he appreciates the members of the Nets' young core he got to know. It was the brevity of his stint in Brooklyn that kept him from developing those relationships further.

“Then I get to Brooklyn and finally got some rookies. And then, you know, situation there wasn't the best and I ended up getting traded and stuff,” Bridges shared. “So, it was tough for me to kind of feel it as much as I wanted to, even though I still have a really good relationship with them over there.”

How the Knicks' young core made Mikal Bridges a first-time mentor

When asked by ClutchPoints about his relationship with the Knicks' young players, Bridges said they keep him entertained.

“Yeah, man, the young dudes, Kev and them, they're hilarious,” Bridges told reporters while stifling a laugh. “It kind of makes me think what I was coming out of college. But, nah, they dope man…being here now, and [having] last year and signing an extension here, just being more around them, building way more relationships with them, it's hilarious man.”

The toolsy wing made headlines last season when he revealed that he asked former coach Tom Thibodeau to play the starters ‘fewer minutes.' He finished the season averaging 37 minutes per game, fourth-most in the NBA.

Heading into 2026, the Knicks have more depth and a coach known for using it. And on top of enjoying his friendship with younger members of the Knicks like Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti, Bridges believes in them on the court, too.

“Great dudes, great kids, and the biggest thing about them is they work hard. So, just seeing how much they've gotten better over the years- over the year,” Bridges said to correct himself, “is real cool. But yeah, they're all funny. Funny as hell.”