The New York Knicks are back—and so is Spike Lee, who once again screamed his lungs out at courtside as his beloved team hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Lee went home happy as the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, 119-111. New York was led by OG Anunoby, who finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points but only shot 5-of-18 from the field. He also had four rebounds and five assists.

After the game, Brunson was asked by a reporter if he got the usual pregame hug from Lee, who's widely known as the Knicks' biggest fan. His response had a bonus tidbit.

“I did not get that, but Spike got my mom a nice—one of those Brunson puff jackets, so we're even,” said Brunson with a smile, as shown in the video posted by SNY.

Jalen Brunson was asked if he got a hug from Spike Lee before his first game, like Mike Brown did tonight: "I did not get that, but Spike got my mom a nice one of those Brunson puff jackets, so we're even" 😂 pic.twitter.com/aLujfELyQ8 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) October 23, 2025

Lee has always been close to the players, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he gifted Brunson's mom a cool jacket. The acclaimed filmmaker, meanwhile, has been spotted wearing Brunson's jersey during games.

Article Continues Below

The 68-year-old Lee rarely misses a game at Madison Square Garden, even jawing at opponents from courtside. His undying passion is a reflection of the Knicks' fanbase, which is starving for a championship.

The team has gotten close, reaching the conference finals last season, where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Now, they're off to a good start with the win over the Cavaliers, who topped the Eastern Conference last season and remain a top contender.

The Knicks will host the Boston Celtics on Friday.