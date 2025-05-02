Recency bias is a major element in current sports takes. Ask Jay Williams, who had quite the take about Jalen Brunson. Following the New York Knicks first-round win, Williams had a GOAT take for the former Villanova point guard.

“I said it last year, and I’m going to say it again. I know that he has to close the deal and win a championship,” Williams said. “A lot of that is roster construction, the right pieces.

“I don’t think they're going to have a chance against the Boston Celtics. But I think we’re watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform. I firmly believe that.

As Williams said, the missing piece is a championship. However, Brunson is emerging as a Knicks legend. Still, putting him in the category of guys like Walt Frazier seems too early.

The latter won the last Knicks title, which was in 1973. Fast forward 50 years, and New York hasn't been back. Although other Knicks legends like Patrick Ewing have been to the big dance, they haven't walked away with a title.

Could Brunson do that with New York? There's a possibility. Still, facing the Celtics will be a major task. If he can do it, though, Williams's take might come to fruition.

Has Knicks' Jalen Brunson earned GOAT status?

Regardless if they win a title, the city and the fanbase has embraced Brunson. After being a second-round pick and having a stint with the Dallas Mavericks, the former Wildcat made it a mission to be an elite player.

He's averaging 26.4 points per game in his career with New York while playing nearly 35 minutes per game. His effectiveness has been elite, considering his size.

Brunson is crafty and can draw fouls with ease. Also, he's shown an ability to take over at any moment.

Funny enough, Brunson reached Michael Jordan territory for the Knicks following the series win. That alone is beyond impressive.

However, bringing the Knicks their first title in over 50 years could cement that legacy. Still, he has more time to prove he's great. He's only spent three seasons in the Big Apple.

If he can sustain this level of production for even the next three seasons, there might be legitimate consideration.

As Jordan said, though, “It doesn't mean a thing without the ring.” The same could be true for Brunson's case, being the greatest Knicks player of all time.

If he doesn't secure a title, that conversation might never come up.