May 1, 2025 at 10:38 PM ET

The New York Knicks have officially advanced to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night in a wild game, 116-113.

In a game that featured lengthy swings, Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson took over the game late.

With the game tied in the closing seconds, Brunson's sick crossover sent his defender flying. That freed him up for an open trey, which he buried for the lead. The Pistons then failed to get a shot off following a timeout.

New York advances to play the defending champion Boston Celtics in the second round.

This is a developing story with more to follow.