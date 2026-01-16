On Thursday, the New York Knicks learned that Jalen Brunson would be out for the game against the Golden State Warriors. He is battling a recent sprained right ankle, and the Knicks lost 126-113.

However, the NBA Injury Report officially listed Brunson as ‘questionable” in the leadup to the game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Therefore, there is a slight chance that he would be back in action.

Thus far, Brunson has played in 37 games and is averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists per game.

The Knicks are 25-16 and have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. Brunson injured his ankle in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 14, in which the Knicks lost 112-101. He played only five minutes and scored four points.

However, Brunson did give fans a glimmer of hope with a postive update on Thursday. Altogether, Brunson has been a staple for the Knicks and their recent success. Last season, New York made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers.

However, Brunson was virtually lights out. He averaged 29.4 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds during the course of the postseason. In 2025, Brunson was named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year.

In December, the Knicks won the NBA Cup tournament, and Brunson was named MVP.

Brunson is a two-time NBA All-Star and made the NBA All-Second team in 2024 and 2025. At this point, he has a career average of 18.8 points per game, as well as 5.1 assists per game and 48.8% field goal percentage.