The New York Knicks have lost star point guard Jalen Brunson for the remainder of Wednesday night's game on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

The former Villanova Wildcats star point guard reportedly suffered an ankle injury that forced him to exit the contest at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. He will not return to the game, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.



Jalen Brunson goes to locker room after fall pic.twitter.com/WqQyjWIb7e — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 15, 2026

For what it's worth, Brunson was able to walk on his own into the locker room, but there remains concern about his status, considering that he was ruled out for the rest of the night.

Without Brunson, the Knicks' backcourt chores are getting spread out for the likes of Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Miles McBride to share, while the scoring load gets heavier for Karl-Anthony Towns.

At the time of this writing, the Knicks are getting blown out by the Kings, so perhaps that also played into New York's decision to keep Brunson from playing and just let the Towns and the others handle the job of trying to pull off a comeback.

Brunson entered the contest with averages of 28.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists, with a 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent shooting from behind the arc in the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

There is a short turnaround for the Knicks after this meeting with Sacramento, as Mike Brown's team is scheduled to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.