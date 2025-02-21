New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson showed his appreciation for teammate Mikal Bridges, whose block at the end of a 113-111 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls saved his team from a heartbreaking loss on Thursday. After the win, Bridges revealed a critical mistake Bulls Nikola Vucevic made that gave him the opportunity for the game-winning block. However, it was Brunson who showed how grateful he was for Mikal's big defensive stop.

During his media availability, Brunson thanked Bridges for his athleticism, which led to his block on Vucevic at the end of overtime, per Newsday Sports' Steve Popper.

“At first, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ But he makes the play, and I’m like, ‘Oh, good.’ Just very thankful for his long ass arms,” Brunson said.

Karl-Anthony Towns' 32 points led all five starters in double figures. He also finished with 18 rebounds, while Miles McBride scored 23 points, and Jalen Brunson added 22 to go with his 12 assists for the Knicks. Bridges tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, and Precious Achiuwa finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. New York handed the Bulls their fifth consecutive loss in its first game since the All-Star break.

At the same time, the Knicks won their third consecutive game, including five of their last six outings.

Mikal Bridges reveals Nikola Vucevic's mistake in win vs. Bulls

Knicks forward Mikal Bridges made the defensive play of the night against Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls center finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and one block against the Knicks. However, it was Bridges' block underneath the basket that saved the game. With 8.1 seconds left in overtime, Vucevic made a play that could have tied the game and sent him to the three-throw line with an opportunity to seal a win.

Bridges reminded himself and the media of what he was thinking throughout the play, per X, formerly Twitter.

“[I] just tried to be aggressive and not try to foul him,” Bridges said. “You know, not try to let him score. I think he helped me out by using his right hand. Just tried not to lose.”

Bridges, a 2021-22 All-Defensive forward, could be on pace to make his second All-Defensive Team in 2025. The Knicks traded for the defensive-minded wing with the thought that he could help contain some of the league's best offensive wings. However, he exuded those expectations in defending high-caliber scoring centers in clutch situations and didn't disappoint.

The Knicks improved to 37-18. They're in third place in the Eastern Conference Standings.