The New York Knicks have impressed throughout the 2024-25 season with Karl-Anthony Towns playing a major role. Team owner James Dolan views him to be the last major piece to the puzzle for title contention.

Dolan appeared as a special guest on an episode of The Roommates Podcast on Thursday. He believes the Knicks are done making moves going forward with this current squad.

“We’re kind of there. I mean actually I think KAT was sort of the last piece. I mean I’m not expecting any significant changes, but now it’s all up to these guys etc… to make it happen. Do you think we’re missing any piece?” Dolan asked host and star guard Jalen Brunson at the 51:28 mark.

“That’s a trap question,” Brunson remarked as Dolan responded by saying he “didn't mean it that way.”

“I said this the other day, we have the pieces. We have everything we need from a personnel standpoint, like you said we just need to put it together. That takes time and that takes chemistry, that takes failure, it’s a learning experience to kind of go through this. We have the personnel, it’s just how can we mesh it. We’re meshing, I’m not saying we’re so disconnected, but like we still got to get closer and have more chemistry, and more together on the court. That just comes with time,” Brunson stated.

What's next for Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

Jalen Brunson himself is out for another 2 weeks most likely with an ankle injury, which was James Dolan’s next point. It is that they have to avoid any real significant injuries, especially as Karl-Anthony Towns mans the ship as the temporary first option.

The Knicks are 2-1 in the last three games they were without Brunson. In this span, Towns is averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, three assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He is shooting 50% from the field, including 47.1% from beyond the arc. His ability to make plays on both sides of the ball at an elite level has kept the team above water while they await Brunson's return.

New York has a 42-23 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 8.5 games behind the Boston Celtics and 13 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Knicks prepare for their next matchup. They face the Golden State Warriors on March 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET.