The New York Knicks went up 3-1 in their series against the Detroit Pistons, and the game had to be decided in the final seconds. With the Knicks up one point, the Pistons had a chance to score the game-winner. First, it was Cade Cunningham who got a shot but missed, but then, Tim Hardaway Jr. came up with the ball and shot a 3-pointer, but was hit by Josh Hart in the process.

The refs did not make a call, Hardaway missed, and the Knicks won the game. After the game, Hart spoke about the no-call.

“Did I make contact with him? Yeah, I made contact with him. Was it legal? I don’t know! We’ll see in the last two minute report,” Hart said via reporter Fred Katz on X, formerly Twitter.

Crew chief David Guthrie admitted after the game that they made the wrong call at the end of regulation.

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” Guthrie said. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.”

With that missed call, the Knicks are now up 3-1 instead of it being tied, and now the Pistons have a tall hill to climb as they try to get a win in New York.

It was a physical game from beginning to end, and it was obvious that the refs were letting them play. Unfortunately, when it comes to plays like that, they can decide games, and that's exactly what happened. Of course, the Knicks are going to go home happy because it benefited them, but the Pistons are the ones who have the take the short end of the stick.

The Knicks will now try to close out the series in Game 5 at home.