The New York Knicks’ Wednesday loss to the San Antonio Spurs was frustrating, but getting outplayed by a 17-win Charlotte Hornets team is a bigger issue. That’s the harsh reality the Knicks must confront after their 115-98 defeat in Charlotte on Thursday night. Knicks forward Josh Hart has a pressing concern about where the team stands.

“Mental toughness. I think that’s my main concern right now,” Hart said in a post-game interview. “We can make all the excuses in the world, but there’s highs and lows in the season and no one's 82-0. But the way that we're losing games is embarrassing.

Playing the second game of a back-to-back on the road without Jalen Brunson is a challenge, but their effort didn’t reflect the fight fans have come to expect this season. The Hornets outworked and outclassed them for most of the night.

Hart, who typically pulls down 9.7 rebounds per game, managed just four against the Hornets—a clear sign of Charlotte’s greater urgency. The Hornets dominated the boards 52-38, exposing the Knicks’ lack of energy. But rebounding wasn’t the only issue. New York struggled offensively, hitting just 40 percent from the field and a dismal 10-of-39 from deep (25 percent). The bench also failed to contribute, getting outscored 37-11.

The Knicks struggling without Jalen Brunson

The Knicks expected offensive struggles without Brunson, and their 3-4 record without him reflects that. However, they need to find ways to stay competitive and avoid losing confidence when shots aren't dropping.

With Brunson out Thursday night, the Hornets took full advantage, securing a 17-point upset. The Knicks offense sputtered, connecting on just 40 percent of their shots, while Charlotte capitalized with a 48.9 percent shooting performance.

OG Anunoby poured in 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in with 24 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Knicks' three-point shooting woes continued as they sank just 10 of 39 attempts. Despite taking care of the ball with only seven turnovers, it wasn’t enough to come away with the victory.

Mikal Bridges added 16 points, while Josh Hart finished with 13 for Tom Thibodeau's squad, which has now dropped six of its last nine games. The Knicks' bench provided little support, scoring just 11 points, while Charlotte’s second unit stepped up with 37 points.

The defeat against the Hornets, one of the East’s weakest teams, highlighted the Knicks' ongoing struggles without key contributors. While injuries and fatigue have taken a toll, Hart emphasized that they can’t rely on excuses.

With the playoffs nearing, the Knicks must regain their edge before their struggles put their postseason position at risk. If they fail to bounce back quickly, embarrassment could be the least of their worries.

Josh Hart and the Knicks have a brief chance to regroup at home before facing the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, aiming to move past this rough patch. Thursday’s loss, combined with the Pacers’ win over the Nets, has shrunk their lead to just three games. If New York wants to secure the No. 3 seed in the East, they must find solutions—quickly.