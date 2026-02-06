As New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns wore a bandage in Wednesday night's 134-127 overtime victory over the New York Knicks, he and other players on the team, like OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, were on the team's injury report. While it was a bloody injury scare for Towns and the Knicks, he is at risk for missing Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons, with the statuses of Anunoby and Hart also in question.

Here's everything we know about the injuries to Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, especially their playing statuses vs. the Pistons.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart injury status vs. Pistons

With the Knicks looking a bit different after the trade deadline with the addition of Jose Alvarado, the team looks to take full control of the Eastern Conference with a win over the Pistons, putting them in sight. However, the team prefers to be at full strength, but that may not be the reality.

Towns is listed as “questionable” with a “right eye laceration” that he suffered in the aforementioned win over the Nuggets on Wednesday. Though sustaining the injury in the game, he would get it patched up and bandaged, as he ended up finishing the game with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

As for Aunoby, he is currently listed with right toe soreness, but it doesn't appear to be that serious, as he's “probable” for Friday's game against the Pistons. Anunoby also played the last game, recording 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Subsequently, looking at Hart, he is “questionable” with what is listed as a “left ankle sprain” as he didn't play in the win over the Nuggets, looking to make a hopeful return to the lineup, or he'll miss the second straight game.

Knicks injury report

Article Continues Below

Anunoby, OG Probable Injury/Illness – Right Toe; Soreness

Hart, Josh Questionable Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Jones, Dillon Out G League – Two-Way

McBride, Miles Out Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Left Ankle Injury Management and Core Muscle Injury

Towns, Karl-Anthony Questionable Injury/Illness – Right Eye; Laceration

Yabusele, Guerschon Out Not With Team

Pistons injury report

Not yet submitted as of 12:30 p.m. (EST).