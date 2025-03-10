Josh Hart had a specific request for his incoming New York Knicks teammate PJ Tucker, specifically involving Kobe Bryant.

The Knicks signed Tucker on a 10-day contract on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. He played in 31 games last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

“The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week. Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Bucks, gives the Knicks an enforcer and frontcourt depth,” Charania wrote.

Hart reacted to the team bring Tucker to the squad, requesting his new teammate to don a pair of Kobe shoes.

“Tell bro bring all them Kobe’s lol,” Hart tweeted.

What's next for Josh Hart, Knicks after PJ Tucker signing

A noteworthy request for Josh Hart to have about his new Knicks teammate PJ Tucker. This is certainly the case as it involve the late legend Kobe Bryant.

Nonetheless, Hart is happy to welcome Tucker to the Knicks as he brings a lot of experience and tough defense to the team. Even at age 39, Tucker can still quality minutes on both sides of the ball with big plays down the stretch.

New York boasts a 40-23 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the Boston Celtics and 13.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, attempting to maintain their place with star guard Jalen Brunson out for two weeks.

New York possesses a top 10 offense in the NBA, having the eighth-best scoring offense (116.9) and fifth-best offensive rating (119). On defense, they are 13th in scoring defense (112.8) and 16th in defensive rating (114.9).

The Knicks will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Sacramento Kings on March 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET.