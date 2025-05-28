The New York Knicks have found themselves in a win-or-go-home situation in Game 5 as they trail 3-1 in the series against the Indiana Pacers. Things may have taken a turn for the worse after Karl-Anthony Towns suffered an injury scare toward the end of Game 4.

Ahead of Game 5, Towns has shown up on the injury report, and he is listed as questionable with a left knee contusion. That does not bode well for the Knicks, as Towns has been a key part of the team this season and during the playoffs.

With the Knicks' season on the line, it would not be a surprise to see Towns try and suit up despite the injury.

After Game 4, Towns was asked about the injury, but he was more focused on the task at hand.

“I'm only thinking about the loss,” Towns said. “I'm not thinking about that right now. It's disappointing when you don't get a win and we didn't do enough to get the job done tonight.”

The Knicks probably did not expect to get dominated as much as they have in this series, but the Pacers are playing at an all-time level right now. Even though the Knicks' key players all had good performances in the previous game, it still wasn't enough to overcome what the Pacers did.

If the Knicks want any chance of coming back in the series, they're going to have to lock in on defense and try to limit the Pacers running the floor. On offense, they have to keep creating good looks, and hopefully, Towns is able to play in Game 5.

If not, Mitchell Robinson will have to step in for him, and though he may be an upgrade on defense, he doesn't offer the offensive ability that Towns has on that end.

In a do-or-die game, it will be interesting to see what the Knicks will do.