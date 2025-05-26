Karl-Anthony Towns is deservedly going to be hailed as the New York Knicks' hero in Game 3. After scoring just four points in the first half before being benched due to foul trouble, Towns put the Indiana Pacers' defense to the sword and put up 20 points in the final frame to lead them to a comeback from 10 points down to begin the final period en route to a 106-100 win to win their first Eastern Conference Finals game this year.

Towns has endured his fair share of struggles in this series; in Game 2, he was benched for a majority of the fourth quarter in favor of Mitchell Robinson, with the Knicks opting to be more resolute defensively instead. But Towns bounced back in a huge way, and it's a testament to his ability to stay ready amid the adversity that the Knicks are now down just 2-1 in the series instead of a 3-0 death knell.

“Any time you go win, it's a good feeling. Down 2-0, finding a way to win tonight, should raise our confidence, raise the morale of the team,” Towns told TNT's Allie LaForce in his postgame interview. “When I got a chance tonight to do what I do in the fourth, I made sure that I was gonna seize the opportunity. I just wanted to go out there and give our team a chance to win. Just happy I was able to do that.”

It wasn't just Towns, however, that turned the momentum of the game in the Knicks' favor. With Jalen Brunson dealing with foul trouble himself, New York called upon Miles McBride and he delivered, tallying nine points in the second half and was a +12 in nine second-half minutes.

“Grit and continuity. This team is special. That locker room is special. For us to have the grittiness that we have, it's because of the character and personalities and sacrifice everyone in the locker room is willing to make,” Towns added.

Knicks lock in defensively, save their season

The Knicks have been exposed defensively for a good chunk of the first two games of the 2025 ECF against the Pacers. But they locked in on that end of the floor for Game 3, particularly in the second half.

They held the Pacers to just 36.8 percent shooting from the field in the second half, with Indiana just making two of their 12 three-pointers over the final 24 minutes of game time. The Knicks' defense deserves all the credit in the world for taking the Pacers out of their customary offensive rhythm.