For as dominant as Karl-Anthony Towns has been for the New York Knicks, the defining force in his life has never been measured in statistics.

Before the world knew him as a star, with the postseason runs, lucrative contracts, and All-NBA nods, he was his mother's son first. That identity, by Towns' own admission, remains the most important one.

When Jacqueline Cruz-Towns passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19, the talented center was devastated. The timing was cruel. The pandemic made everything tougher, including Towns' grief.

But he had to stay strong for his mother. He had to do his job. Still, there were times when sorrow seeped in.

“Usually, her ritual with me was, I'd be doing my warmup lines, we'd run out, we'd go into our two lines, and we'd start doing our layup lines. My mom made it her thing to stand next to the stanchion and just wave at me. It felt great, being your mom's there, nothing can be wrong. She got me,” shared Towns on NBAT2.

“I remember that first game back in Minnesota, I kept looking and kept thinking someone's gonna show up, and no one's gonna show up, so it was a different feeling.”

It was a difficult year for the six-time All-Star. After Cruz-Towns, more family members succumbed to COVID-19. The emotional toll was staggering, but Towns moved forward, displaying the resiliency that has helped his career.

Towns has always credited his mother for molding him into the person he is. Everything he has achieved was rooted in her guidance. He continually honors her through his societal contributions, particularly in health awareness and youth education.

Cruz-Towns may not be in the crowd anymore to cheer for her son, but her presence will always remain with Towns, whose fuller story is not about basketball but about a mother's belief.