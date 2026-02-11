The New York Knicks fell short against the Indiana Pacers in overtime, 137-134, at Madison Square Garden despite a gallant effort from Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks stormed back from an 11-point deficit in the extension to cut the lead to one, 135-134, after Brunson's three-pointer with 5.6 seconds left. Quenton Jackson, however, nailed two free throws to seal the upset win for the Pacers.

The Knicks looked like they were done in regulation, but Towns was fouled by Aaron Nesmith on a putback attempt with 0.2 seconds remaining. Towns drained the two free throws to force the extra period.

Even though they lost, KAT said he was comfortable during the pressure-packed moment.

“It's cool. It's the kind of moment you live for, you know, being at MSG, with the game in your hands, and you're able to do something to give your team a chance to win,” said Towns in a video posted by SNY.

“It was really cool. It was a moment I was definitely hyped for. I got really excited for it. I was ready to go up there and make those shots for our team.”

The 30-year-old center, who imposed his will in the paint, finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.

Brunson led New York with 40 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, while Hart chipped in 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Knicks suffered only their second loss in 11 games and fell to 34-20, including 21-7 at home.

They allowed the Pacers to grab control of the game in the third quarter, giving up 31 points.

New York will look to bounce back on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers.