The New York Knicks are on the search for their next head coach after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who had a long relationship with Thibs dating back to their time together with the Minnesota Timberwolves, reacted to the news on Tuesday evening with an IG story:

Karl-Anthony Towns' IG story after Tom Thibodeau was fired as Knicks head coach 😐 (via @KarlTowns) pic.twitter.com/kVWNZ3KAld — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thibodeau was the Wolves' head coach from 2016 to 2019. KAT came into the Association in 2015, so he was very familiar with Thibs when the Knicks traded for him last offseason, reuniting him with his ex-boss.

The 67-year-old Thibodeau did a good job in New York since they hired him in 2020. He led them to the playoffs in all but one season and took the franchise to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years in 2025, ultimately losing to the Indiana Pacers over the weekend in six games.

Despite his success in the Big Apple, the Knicks have decided to go in a new direction, with Leon Rose making the call to fire Thibs. Jason Kidd and Ime Udoka are two names on NY's radar, but both are under contract with the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, respectively.

As for Anthony-Towns, he had a very impressive first season with the Knicks. The big man averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 42% from three-point land. He balled out in the Pacers series as well, but it wasn't enough.

Towns expressed disappointment after Saturday's Game 6 loss as the Knicks fell short of their championship aspirations:

“It hurts to not bring an opportunity to the city for a championship,” Towns said. “We got a bunch of great guys in that locker room, and we hope to put ourselves in this position again.”

Thibs' firing shocked the NBA world, but this is the Knicks, and they've made several puzzling decisions over the years. It will be interesting to see who they hire to replace him.