New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau shared on Thursday that the team remains optimistic about Jalen Brunson returning for a few games before the playoffs. Brunson, who sprained his right ankle in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, is set for a reevaluation on Friday, marking two weeks since the injury.

“He’s doing light shooting and he’s out of the boot,” said the Knicks head coach ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets. “So there’s steady progress and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

The team remains hopeful—and expects—that the star point guard will be back on the court before the playoffs start.

"The only thing I'd say is he's doing light shooting and he's out of the boot… Whenever he's ready, he's ready. He's putting a lot into his rehab."

“Whenever he's ready, he's ready,” continued Thibodeau. “He's putting a lot into his rehab. That's what he can control right now. So that's where we want his focus to be. Hopefully, he'll get some games where he can work himself back into it.”

Jalen Brunson's stellar season

The 28-year-old last suited up on March 6 in a 113-109 overtime loss to the Lakers. Since his absence, the Knicks have gone 3-3.

Brunson has been outstanding this season, putting up 26.3 points and 7.4 assists across 61 games. He continues to be the team's most vital player.

Unless they struggle significantly down the stretch without Brunson, the Knicks are on track to hold onto the No. 3 seed entering the playoffs. At 43-35, they trail the Boston Celtics by 6.5 games for the No. 2 spot, a gap that appears too large to close.

The Indiana Pacers sit four games behind the Knicks, while both the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons trail by five. Although all three teams have a chance to overtake New York, it would require a major slump from the Knicks in the final stretch of the season.

A bright spot for the Knicks has been the return of center Mitchell Robinson, who has reinforced their defensive presence. That stability on defense will be crucial as they await Brunson’s return.

The Charlotte Hornets handing the New York Knicks their second straight loss

With Brunson sidelined Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets capitalized and pulled off an upset in Uptown, securing a 115-98 victory.

The Knicks (43-26) dropped their second consecutive road game against a struggling opponent, following Wednesday’s setback in San Antonio. Their offense faltered, hitting just 40 percent of their shots, while Charlotte took advantage with a 48.9 percent shooting display.

OG Anunoby contributed 25 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Knicks struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 10 of 39 attempts, and their efficient ball control—committing only seven turnovers—wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Mikal Bridges chipped in 16 points, while Josh Hart contributed 13 for Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks, which has now lost six of its last nine games. The Knicks' bench struggled to make an impact, managing just 11 points, whereas Charlotte’s reserves delivered 37 points.