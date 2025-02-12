On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks continued their winning ways with an impressive road win over the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson didn't have to do much in this game, scoring just eight points while teammates Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns did most of the heavy lifting.

In addition to starring for the Knicks, Brunson and Hart are known for the “Roommates Show” podcast, and one of their most recent guests was New York and ESPN play by play announcer Mike Breen, perhaps most famous for his “bang” calls when players hit a clutch three pointers.

On certain occasions, such as Stephen Curry's game winner vs the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, Breen has brought out the rare “double bang,” so naturally, Brunson and Hart wondered what it would take for Breen to cough up a “triple bang.”

“I'll say this, anybody on the Knicks, if you hit a game-winning shot in the Finals, then there will be a triple bang,” said Breen, per KnicksMuse on Instagram.

A solid season for the Knicks

Mike Breen has had plenty to cheer about so far this season, as the Knicks currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. New York has enjoyed relatively stable health so far this year and are hoping to get OG Anunoby back sooner rather than later after he suffered a foot injury vs the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

Brunson and Towns will both start in the NBA All-Star game this year after putting together stellar seasons to date, and Mikal Bridges has overcome a slow start to become largely the player Knicks fans hoped they were getting for the steep price the team paid for him this summer.

At this point, it seems unlikely that the Knicks will be able to catch up to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings, but the Boston Celtics are still well within reach as the season approaches its two-thirds point. If those two teams were to match in the conference semis, the Knicks would certainly love to have home court advantage.

The Knicks will take the floor for the final time before the All-Star break on Wednesday vs the Atlanta Hawks.