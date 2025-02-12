The banter between Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson never seems to cease. Hart always makes it a mission of his to make fun of Brunson at every turn, and on Tuesday night, the dynamic between the two was no different. Following the New York Knicks' 128-115 win over the Indiana Pacers, Hart once again teased Brunson, this time calling out the Knicks star for his apparent lack of defense.

Brunson did not have a good night whatsoever; he was limited to just 23 minutes on the night, a borderline miracle for a Tom Thibodeau-coached team, since he was in foul trouble all night long. This did not escape the sight of Hart, who picked up the slack for the Knicks with an incredible 30-point night en route to the victory.

“JB finally wants to try to play defense and he just fouls the whole time,” Hart said, per Steve Popper of Newsday Sports.

At the very least, Brunson's struggles with foul trouble all night long did not cost the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns feasted on the Pacers' interior since Myles Turner was out, and Towns put up 40 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals — carrying New York on the night.

Hart, as mentioned earlier, also did his fair share of the heavy lifting. As always, he was a monster on both ends of the court, and in addition to his usual glue-guy stylings, he went off for just the fifth 30-plus point game of his career. Having plenty of capable players to pick up the slack is one of the Knicks' strengths.

Next time, however, the Knicks may want to tell Brunson to channel his aggressiveness in a wiser manner so that he won't have to ride the bench for as long as he did — which led to another joke from Hart towards him.

Knicks bench comes alive on Tuesday night

With Jalen Brunson hampered by foul trouble and OG Anunoby still dealing with an injury, the Knicks were in a tough spot and needed more than Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart to get by a solid Pacers squad. Thankfully for head coach Tom Thibodeau, his first two guards off the bench, Miles McBride and Cameron Payne, were very productive on Tuesday night.

McBride and Payne both scored in double figures and were both catalysts in keeping the Knicks in front late in the third quarter even with their main players sitting on the bench.