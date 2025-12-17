Not even a year into his first stint with the New York Knicks, coach Mike Brown already has a feather in his cap after leading the team to the NBA Cup title on Tuesday after beating the San Antonio Spurs, 124-113.

The Knicks were all smiles at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when they were handed the trophy. It is easy for them to be happy, as they are also assured of over $530,000 each.

After the game, Brown did not hide his pride. He was also clear about their next move following their triumph in the in-season tournament.

“The most positive is being able to hang a banner up at MSG (Madison Square Garden), the most iconic arena in the league,” said the 55-year-old coach in a video posted by SNY.

Mike Brown was asked if the Knicks' NBA Cup championship can help propel them to new heights pic.twitter.com/QTlWAy9RTo — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 17, 2025

The Knicks haven't raised a championship banner at Madison Square Garden since winning the NBA Finals in 1973.

New York became the third team to rule the NBA Cup after the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks against the Spurs with 25 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. He was named NBA Cup MVP, joining previous winners in Lakers forward LeBron James and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown was signed by the Knicks in the offseason to replace Tom Thibodeau. To recall, Brown was unceremoniously fired by the Sacramento Kings last season.

While winning the NBA Cup has dulled the pain, Brown wants nothing more than to lead the Knicks to the holy grail and earn further vindication for himself.