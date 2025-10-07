On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks engaged in extensive trade talks surrounding franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, which eventually fizzled out. The reports came just two weeks before the teams are slated to kick off their respective 2025-26 regular seasons.

Recently, Knicks head coach Mike Brown was asked about the rumors, and gave a very diplomatic response.

“I don't get into that stuff. We're in a great spot right now. Our guys have been playing their tails off. They're starting to pick what we're doing defensively; offensively we're getting a little bit more comfortable – especially trying to play fast,” said Brown, per Ian Begley of SNYtv on X, formerly Twitter. “That's what I'm concentrating on now. Like I said, I love our guys and I think they're starting to enjoy playing the way we're trying to play on both ends.”

Indeed, even without Antetokounmpo, the Knicks still have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and a host of strong wings who can defend and knock down perimeter jumpers.

Can the Knicks win the East?

This year, the New York Knicks figure to have as good a chance as they'll ever get to win the Eastern Conference considering that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will both likely be out for the year due to injury.

Article Continues Below

This being the case, it makes sense that the Knicks would consider pushing all of their chips to the center of the table for a player like Antetokounmpo.

If a trade had gone down, the centerpiece for the Knicks likely would have been Karl-Anthony Towns, who remains their starting center heading into this season.

Recently, Brown broke down what makes him so impressive.

“KAT's an intelligent guy. He's got a great feel for the game of basketball. He's starting to get a good feel for what we're doing, and anytime you have a great, talented player like that… he's going to find a rhythm,” said Brown, per Knicks Videos on X.

The Knicks will kick off their season on October 22.