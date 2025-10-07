League sources tell ESPN that the New York Knicks reportedly held an exclusive negotiating window with the Milwaukee Bucks in August as they tried to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. During that span, the Bucks engaged with the Knicks’ proposals. Ultimately, however, the teams declined to consummate a trade.

According to those same sources, the Knicks believe the Bucks never seriously intended to move Giannis, despite entertaining talks. Meanwhile, Milwaukee insists New York never made a compelling enough offer to continue negotiations.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation say that among all franchises, only New York emerged as Giannis' preferred alternative outside Milwaukee. That is, Giannis’ camp saw the Knicks as his one viable landing spot in a potential trade scenario.

New York has long eyed Giannis as a transformational piece. Over the past offseason, the Knicks made aggressive moves independent of Giannis’ potential arrival. They acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. In the process, however, they also massively depleted their draft assets. That strategy left their trade chips limited. That was often cited as a barrier to mounting a blockbuster offer.

Why the Knicks deal never landed

According to sources, the Bucks preferred to retain Giannis and view trading him as a last resort. Even during the negotiating window, the Knicks failed to offer a package that would sway Milwaukee’s front office.

From New York’s perspective, they believe the Bucks never entertained the possibility in earnest. Meanwhile, Milwaukee maintains the window was an exploratory measure, not a commitment.

This offseason push clarifies just how far the Knicks were willing to stretch to pursue Giannis. However, the outcome suggests that unless New York can replenish trade assets or Milwaukee’s stance softens, their path to acquiring him remains fraught.

The exclusivity of that negotiating window underscores how seriously New York was viewed. That goes both for Giannis’ camp and the league. Whether this framework returns next summer depends on how both the Bucks and Knicks perform in 2025–26. Of course, it also depends on whether Giannis reopens his roster search or not.