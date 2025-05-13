May 12, 2025 at 9:13 PM ET

In basketball, the simplest things can make the difference between winning and losing. For New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, attempting to make free throws can either help or hurt.

As the Knicks hold a 2-1 second-round series lead over the Boston Celtics, their fate will come down to mastering the little things. Unfortunately for Robinson, his free-throw woes speak volumes.

Robinson has gone 7 for 23 at the free-throw line in this series. The reaction on social media has been palpable, with everyone from the famous to the unknown weighing in.

NBA legend Rick Barry, famous for his struggles at the stripe, offered to help Robinson with his free throws, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“If he would spend the offseason working on his underhand free throws having the correct technique, he becomes a valuable commodity,” Barry said.

Others looked at Robinson during warmups on Monday before Game 4.

“Watching Mitchell Robinson go through his warmup and waiting to see some free throws. He shot a few stationary looks in front of the line that were a mixed bag,” @RealBobManning posted on X.

One praised the rebounding of Robinson, while also calling out the obvious. “Mitchell Robinson is killing the Celtics on the boards man. Missing free throws and giving up extra boards has been killer” @greenmachine18_ posted on X.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla allowed Boston to hack at Robinson in Game 3, knowing he is a liability at the line. The Knicks are trying to hold onto a resurgent Celtics team and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Free throws will carry them there. As for now, Robinson finds himself in a special class.

Mitchell Robinson is part of a unique club of big men .

Robinson isn't the first post player to struggle with free throws. At least three players (Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal, and Barry) come to mind.

Chamberlain was a generational talent in the 1960s and 1970s, but he was notoriously poor at the free-throw line.

Chamberlain had to resort to shooting underhanded. Ironically, he went 28 for 32 during his 100-point game in 1962.

O'Neal was dubbed “Hack-a-Shaq” because he had his woes from shooting at the line. Barry mastered the art of the underhanded shot.

Despite his struggles, he managed to shoot 89.3% from the foul line using that technique.