The New York Knicks have suffered another setback as center Ariel Hukporti sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee during his first start in the team's 110-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Hukporti is expected to miss four to six weeks, further depleting an already shorthanded frontcourt.

Hukporti logged 16 minutes before exiting the game, contributing eight points, two rebounds, and one block. The rookie center has averaged 1.9 points and two rebounds per game while shooting 67.7% from the field across 25 appearances this season. His injury leaves the Knicks even thinner in the paint as they battle for playoff positioning.

Knicks' frontcourt woes deepen with Ariel Hukporti joining injury list

The Knicks were already without Karl-Anthony Towns, who was ruled out Wednesday night due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. Towns, who has been managing knee issues throughout the season, aggravated the injury while driving to the basket in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 118-105 loss to the Boston Celtics. In his first season with New York, Towns has played a crucial role, averaging 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.2% from three-point range. His status remains uncertain as the Knicks monitor his recovery.

Mitchell Robinson has yet to play in the 2024-25 season after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. However, Charania reported Sunday that Robinson has participated in multiple full scrimmages and is expected to undergo another session before a final determination is made on his return. A return at some point in the next week remains a possibility, which would provide a much-needed interior presence for New York.

The Knicks hold a 38-20 record, placing them third in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games behind the conference-leading Celtics (42-17). With Hukporti and Towns sidelined, head coach Tom Thibodeau will need to rely on Precious Achiuwa and other rotational players to fill the void in the frontcourt. The Knicks face a tough test on Friday as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) in a matchup between two teams with identical records, each looking to strengthen their playoff position.