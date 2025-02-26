The New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable on the team's injury report due to left knee patellar tendonopathy.

Here's everything we know about Towns' injury and playing status vs. the 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. 76ers

Towns has been battling a knee ailment this season. He aggravated his knee while driving to the basket with nine minutes remaining in Sunday's 118-105 loss to the Boston Celtics. He limped to the locker room but surprisingly returned with the Knicks down 18 with four minutes remaining.

A questionable tag for Wednesday's matchup indicates New York is still managing the injury, although he'll have a chance to suit up.

Towns is having one of the best seasons of his career offensively, averaging 24.8 points per game on 53/43/84 shooting splits. However, the Knicks have struggled defensively with him at center. Tom Thibodeau's squad ranks 20th on that end of the floor, allowing 133.3 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from three.

The Knicks hold the NBA's worst halfcourt defense against top-10 offenses. Those deficiencies were evident during Sunday's Celtics loss, as they allowed Jayson Tatum and co. to shoot 45-of-91 (49.5 percent) from the field and 17-of-44 (38.6 percent from three). The loss followed a 142-105 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

New York will benefit from a far easier matchup on Wednesday. The 76ers have lost 10 of their last 11 and will be without Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Guerschon Yabusele (right eye abrasion), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain). Nick Nurse's squad is coming off a 142-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls, after which several players voiced concerns about the team's lack of winning attributes.

OG Anunoby (right foot sprain) is probable for the 76ers matchup. Josh Hart is not on the status report after returning against Boston following a two-game absence due to a knee injury.